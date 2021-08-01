Sanne Group (LON:SNN) PT Raised to GBX 875 at Shore Capital

Sanne Group (LON:SNN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Shore Capital from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 875 ($11.43) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Shore Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sanne Group to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 925 ($12.09) in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanne Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 769 ($10.05).

Shares of Sanne Group stock opened at GBX 844 ($11.03) on Friday. Sanne Group has a 12-month low of GBX 525 ($6.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 869 ($11.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 49.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 814.27.

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company offers fund services, such as establishment, governance and administration, investor, and financial reporting, and tax and regulatory compliance services; corporate services, including investment and treasury, employee incentives and independent trustee, accounting and financial, and governance, fiduciary, and administration services.

