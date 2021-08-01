Victrex (LON:VCT) PT Raised to GBX 2,150 at Barclays

Victrex (LON:VCT) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 1,870 ($24.43) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

VCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Numis Securities raised Victrex to an add rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,710 ($35.41).

VCT opened at GBX 2,650 ($34.62) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 42.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,556.73. Victrex has a one year low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a one year high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 5.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.75%.

In related news, insider Martin Court bought 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, with a total value of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). Also, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total value of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39). Insiders have acquired a total of 427 shares of company stock worth $929,248 in the last ninety days.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

