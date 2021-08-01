Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €4.45 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €4.45 ($5.24) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOKIA. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.40 ($6.35) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €5.04 ($5.93).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a twelve month high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.