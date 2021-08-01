Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $98.52, but opened at $102.59. Carter’s shares last traded at $105.01, with a volume of 1,943 shares.

The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $746.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.84 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. Carter’s’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total transaction of $816,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Carter’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Carter’s by 2.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 2.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.13.

About Carter’s (NYSE:CRI)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

