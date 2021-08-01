Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €39.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €39.00 ($45.88) target price from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €48.07 ($56.55).

Shares of FRE opened at €44.32 ($52.14) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €44.72. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($94.12).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

