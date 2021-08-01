Nord/LB Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €270.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($288.24) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €259.88 ($305.74).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €205.50 ($241.76) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €218.61. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

