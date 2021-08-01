Louisiana-Pacific (LPX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Louisiana-Pacific to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LPX stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $548,080.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,320.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.78.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

