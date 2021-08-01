Clearway Energy (CWEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Clearway Energy to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.68. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.00 million. On average, analysts expect Clearway Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $28.68 on Friday. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.329 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,305. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global bought 16,219 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $416,828.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,590 shares of company stock valued at $603,587. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

