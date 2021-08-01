Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.40 ($64.00) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.73 ($60.86).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €55.68 ($65.51) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1-year high of €55.60 ($65.41). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €50.53.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

