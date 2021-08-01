Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €49.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective from stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.40 ($64.00) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.73 ($60.86).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €55.68 ($65.51) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €35.58 ($41.85) and a 1-year high of €55.60 ($65.41). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €50.53.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

