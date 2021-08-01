SBA Communications (SBAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SBAC stock opened at $340.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.23 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $346.51.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.18.

In other news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total value of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

