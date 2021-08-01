SBA Communications (SBAC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SBAC stock opened at $340.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $321.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.23 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $346.51.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBAC. Morgan Stanley raised SBA Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.18.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.
