FY2021 EPS Estimates for Moody’s Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Moody’s in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $11.83 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.51. William Blair also issued estimates for Moody’s’ FY2022 earnings at $12.58 EPS.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $376.00 on Friday. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $384.52. The company has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $358.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total transaction of $257,607.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,085 shares of company stock worth $2,690,104 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 219.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,031,000 after purchasing an additional 208,481 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Moody’s by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.