Analysts Set Expectations for Old Second Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.66 per share for the year. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 27.80%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OSBC. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ OSBC opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $334.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.82. Old Second Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSBC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

