Brokers Set Expectations for HealthStream, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HealthStream in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for HealthStream’s FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.12. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 2.46%.

HSTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of HSTM opened at $29.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.43. The company has a market cap of $921.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.35, a PEG ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.32. HealthStream has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $31.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in HealthStream by 583.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 48.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. 73.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $223,380.00. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.