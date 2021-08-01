FY2021 EPS Estimates for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Raised by Truist Securiti

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Relmada Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will earn ($5.27) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($5.35). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Relmada Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.79) EPS.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relmada Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.55 price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.39.

RLMD opened at $26.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.29. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.28 and a 52 week high of $40.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,430 shares in the company, valued at $314,396.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $104,082.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.