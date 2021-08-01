FY2021 EPS Estimates for Melcor REIT Lifted by Desjardins (TSE:MR)

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Melcor REIT in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.84. Desjardins also issued estimates for Melcor REIT’s FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Melcor REIT alerts:

Melcor REIT has a 12 month low of C$21.80 and a 12 month high of C$33.83.

Melcor REIT (TSE:MR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($2.07). The business had revenue of C$19.49 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. This is an increase from Melcor REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.