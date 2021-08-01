The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €181.00 Price Target

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €181.00 ($212.94) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 14.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTX. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €196.43 ($231.09).

Shares of MTX opened at €211.10 ($248.35) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €209.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 147.52. MTU Aero Engines has a 52-week low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 52-week high of €224.90 ($264.59).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

