Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €15.50 by Warburg Research

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €15.50 ($18.24) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s previous close.

KCO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €13.19 ($15.51).

KCO stock opened at €12.81 ($15.07) on Friday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a 1-year high of €13.49 ($15.87). The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.76.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

