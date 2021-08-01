$190.06 Million in Sales Expected for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) will announce $190.06 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.12 million. Digital Turbine reported sales of $59.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 222.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 59.51%. The business had revenue of $95.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.70. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $13.22 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.44, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.38.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 410.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,942,000 after purchasing an additional 869,828 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 2,892.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 781,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,190,000 after buying an additional 755,181 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 63.7% in the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,324,000 after buying an additional 350,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 254,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,671 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,386,000 after purchasing an additional 222,061 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

