WCG Clinical, Inc. (WCGC) Plans to Raise $720 Million in August 5th IPO

WCG Clinical, Inc. (WCGC) expects to raise $720 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, August 5th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 45,000,000 shares at $15.00-$17.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, WCG Clinical, Inc. generated $497.5 million in revenue and had a net loss of $85.8 million. The company has a market cap of $6.1 billion.

WCG Clinical, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We believe we are a leading provider of clinical trial solutions, focused on providing solutions that are designed to measurably improve the quality and efficiency of clinical research, stimulate growth and foster compliance. Our transformational solutions enable biopharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (“CROs”), and institutions to accelerate the delivery of new treatments and therapies to patients, while maintaining the highest standards of human protection. We leverage our differentiated strategic position at the center of the clinical trial ecosystem to provide new types of technology-enabled solutions to all stakeholders involved, with the aim to address the key critical pain points throughout the clinical trial process. WCG was founded in 2012, backed by Arsenal Capital Partners, with the goal of systematically transforming drug development by addressing the key critical pain points adversely affecting clinical trial performance. Our proprietary suite of technology-enabled solutions provides ethical review services as well as broader clinical trial solutions, including study planning and optimization, patient engagement and scientific and regulatory review services. Our management estimates that over the last two years ended Dec.31, 2020, WCG supported approximately 90% of all global clinical trials, across a broad array of therapeutic areas and trial phases and, over the same period, our solutions have been leveraged by 87% of all new drugs and therapeutic biologics approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). With a global workforce of over 4,000 individuals who are core to our mission and our platform, we have a presence in 71 countries. Our significant expertise is evidenced by our track record of supporting over 4,000 global clinical trials from March 2020 through February 2021. “.

WCG Clinical, Inc. was founded in 2012 and has 4400 employees. The company is located at 212 Carnegie Center, Suite 301 Princeton, NJ 08540 and can be reached via phone at (609) 945-0101 or on the web at http://www.wcgclinical.com/.

