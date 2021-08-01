Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 450,151 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 924% from the previous session’s volume of 43,954 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 53.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth $292,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth $486,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter worth $972,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter worth $1,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

