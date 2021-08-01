AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLXY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the June 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGLXY opened at $5.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.44. AGL Energy has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.54.

About AGL Energy

AGL Energy Ltd. is an integrated renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Markets; Wholesale Markets; Group Operations; and Investments. The Customer Markets segment includes retailing of electricity, gas, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

