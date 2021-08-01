Short Interest in AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) Drops By 33.3%

AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AAPJ opened at $0.07 on Friday. AAP has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10.
About AAP
