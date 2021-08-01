Short Interest in AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) Drops By 33.3%

AAP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAPJ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAPJ opened at $0.07 on Friday. AAP has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10.

AAP, Inc engages in the agricultural and flour mining business. It is also involved in the visual content and publishing, and international financial businesses. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

