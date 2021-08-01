Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Gap Up to $56.21

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.21, but opened at $57.35. Mimecast shares last traded at $55.96, with a volume of 398 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on MIME shares. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on Mimecast from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Mimecast from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.87.

The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.18.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,631,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,517.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $100,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,658.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,381 shares of company stock worth $11,869,007 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 393.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after buying an additional 983,600 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,137,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after buying an additional 606,886 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,595,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 660,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after buying an additional 528,260 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

