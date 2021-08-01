UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Gap Down to $16.16

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.16, but opened at $15.42. UP Fintech shares last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 30,140 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TIGR shares. TheStreet downgraded UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 66.46 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 548,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 158,955 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth $23,185,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth $5,293,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UP Fintech during the 4th quarter worth $1,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

