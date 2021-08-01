AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Shares Gap Down to $139.05

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $139.05, but opened at $130.74. AptarGroup shares last traded at $132.32, with a volume of 2,797 shares changing hands.

ATR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.06). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 14.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

