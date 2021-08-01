Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $411.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $378.00 to $411.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $316.48.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT opened at $284.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $196.25 and a twelve month high of $290.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,824,616 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,161,479,000 after buying an additional 1,324,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,271,347,000 after buying an additional 2,433,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after buying an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.