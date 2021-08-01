Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Durect Corp. is pioneering the treatment of chronic diseases and conditions by developing and commercializing pharmaceutical systems to deliver the right drug to the right place in the right amount at the right time. Its pharmaceutical systems combine engineering innovations and delivery technology from the medical device and drug delivery industries with its proprietary pharmaceutical and biotechnology drug formulations. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of DRRX opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. DURECT has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market cap of $320.65 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.41.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 257.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DURECT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,578 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 60,612 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,647 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,454,475 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 93,494 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

