Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cavco Industries, Inc. designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and Company-owned retailers. The Company is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes and Chariot Eagle. The Company is also a leading producer of park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures. Cavco Industries is focused on building quality, energy efficient homes for the modern day home buyer. Green building involves the creation of an energy efficient envelope including higher utilization of renewable materials. These homes provide environmentally-friendly maintenance requirements, high indoor air quality, specially designed ventilation systems, best use of space, and passive solar orientation. “

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Separately, Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $228.41 price target (down previously from $266.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $235.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.32. Cavco Industries has a 52-week low of $162.88 and a 52-week high of $242.06.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $306.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.60 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 6.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cavco Industries will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 41.7% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Cavco Industries during the first quarter valued at $496,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 16.1% in the first quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 33,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. 93.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cavco Industries (CVCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.