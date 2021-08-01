ManTech International (MANT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect ManTech International to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. ManTech International has set its FY 2021 guidance at 3.480-3.600 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $3.48-3.60 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.78 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ManTech International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT opened at $87.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.73. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $61.93 and a twelve month high of $101.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MANT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ManTech International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In other ManTech International news, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $345,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,275 shares in the company, valued at $985,096.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,914 over the last 90 days. 33.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.