Gibson Energy (GEI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.61 billion for the quarter.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

TSE:GEI opened at C$22.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.15. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.60 and a 52 week high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.44%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total transaction of C$478,827.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

GEI has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gibson Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.31.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.