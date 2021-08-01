Talos Energy (TALO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Talos Energy to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%. The business had revenue of $267.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.21 million. On average, analysts expect Talos Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $11.54 on Friday. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.73. The firm has a market cap of $942.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.47.

Several research firms have commented on TALO. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total transaction of $456,805.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,528,459 shares of company stock worth $60,487,743 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

