Brokers Set Expectations for Highland Copper Company Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (CVE:HI)

Highland Copper Company Inc. (CVE:HI) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Highland Copper in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year. Cormark also issued estimates for Highland Copper’s FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

HI stock opened at C$0.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,022.18. Highland Copper has a one year low of C$0.04 and a one year high of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$56.75 million and a PE ratio of -15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12.

Highland Copper Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States. The company explores for copper deposits. It owns the Copperwood copper project; and the White Pine copper project located in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

