Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $49.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -328.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.35. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $41.59 and a 52-week high of $95.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYFM. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

