Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Hold

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $52.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $713.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.93. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $34.32 and a one year high of $60.54.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.19. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 11.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $127,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Bugh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $195,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. 44.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

