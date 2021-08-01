Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given New $137.00 Price Target at Truist

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price increased by research analysts at Truist from $123.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PLD. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.73.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $128.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $129.49. The stock has a market cap of $94.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,731,000 after buying an additional 315,369 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,367,000 after buying an additional 147,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $686,317,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 6.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 25.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,493 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.