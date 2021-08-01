Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB, a federally chartered stock savings bank. Through its retail banking centers and e-commerce distribution channels, Flagstar attracts deposits from the general public. The institution utilizes these deposits, along with other funds garnered from the secondary market, to originate or acquire loans on a nationwide basis. “

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $45.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.69. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 30.70%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,793,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $351,467,000 after buying an additional 244,009 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $79,639,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 16.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,231,000 after purchasing an additional 124,296 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,979 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,718,000 after acquiring an additional 257,865 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 75.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,556,000 after purchasing an additional 319,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.