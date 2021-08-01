Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allison Transmission in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Allison Transmission’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALSN. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $31.69 and a one year high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 16.25%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth $6,544,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,800,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,346,000 after buying an additional 22,390 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.