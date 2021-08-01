KeyCorp Weighs in on Avery Dennison Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Avery Dennison in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s FY2021 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVY. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $227.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.45.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $210.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $111.80 and a one year high of $226.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.13.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In other news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

