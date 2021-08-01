Barclays Lowers Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $20.00.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. boosted their target price on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NYSE HMLP opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $182.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.83. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.71.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 57.73% and a return on equity of 21.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 101.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 95,391 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 277.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 56,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

