Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $178.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) to announce sales of $178.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. Ethan Allen Interiors posted sales of $91.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 94.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $685.10 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $747.80 million, with estimates ranging from $740.10 million to $755.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $176.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million.

ETH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $142,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Corey Whitely sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $468,883.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,448.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3,951.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 101.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $599.00 million, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.21. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $32.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.26.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

