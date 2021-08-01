Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush began coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.25.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.39. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $47.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $160.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, with a total value of $195,678.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $64,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

