Brokerages Expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will post sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. CME Group posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $4.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. decreased their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

Shares of CME stock opened at $212.13 on Friday. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 3,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock worth $9,789,159. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

