Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Cut to $124.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $149.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.28.

Shares of PENN stock opened at $68.38 on Wednesday. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $33.27 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -488.39 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

