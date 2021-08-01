Visa (NYSE:V) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on V. Truist upped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $259.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $268.96.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $246.39 on Wednesday. Visa has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.96 billion, a PE ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Visa will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,138 shares of company stock worth $21,461,064. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

