Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $31.21 and a 1-year high of $44.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 23.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONA. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Formula One Group by 72.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 23,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

