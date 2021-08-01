ASM Pacific Technology (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of ASM Pacific Technology (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of ASMVY opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83.
About ASM Pacific Technology
