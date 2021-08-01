ASM Pacific Technology (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of ASM Pacific Technology (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of ASMVY opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83.

About ASM Pacific Technology

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

