Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €850.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KER has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €880.00 ($1,035.29) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €790.00 ($929.41) price target on Kering in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €811.09 ($954.22).

Shares of Kering stock opened at €756.20 ($889.65) on Wednesday. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business’s 50 day moving average is €740.89.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

