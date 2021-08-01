Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price increased by CIBC to C$50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$42.25 to C$44.50 in a report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.50 to C$49.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$50.17.

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock opened at C$45.71 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1 year low of C$31.50 and a 1 year high of C$46.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of C$5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

