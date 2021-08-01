Kforce (KFRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kforce to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KFRC opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kforce has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KFRC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

In other news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $150,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $166,628.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $381,103. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

