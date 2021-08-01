Tudor Pickering Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$13.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.00 target price on ARC Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.69.

ARC Resources stock opened at C$9.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.75. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$5.53 and a 12 month high of C$10.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$518.60 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 1.1163518 earnings per share for the current year.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

